Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers goes viral after removing his jersey and exiting the game shirtless.

I’m going to leave the game.

Antonio Brown ran off the field and into the locker room in the middle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 2.

The wide receiver, 33, exited the stadium during the Florida team’s offensive play, crossing the field while his teammates were still playing at the other end.

Mike Evans, a fellow Buccaneer, even tried to stop Brown from removing his uniform and throwing it into the crowd before waving to fans and leaving — an exit that may have cost Brown his job.

“He is no longer a Buc,” Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game, in which the Florida-based team defeated their northern opponents 28-24.

“And with that, the story comes to a close.

Let’s talk about the players who competed and won the game.”

According to sideline reporter TJ Rives, the former Pittsburgh Steelers athlete was reportedly benched before his mid-game exit.

Brown, who caught three passes on Sunday, made headlines a week ago when he refused to answer questions about the 69-year-old coach’s decision to reinstate him following a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

In December 2021, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant told reporters, “I don’t want to talk about that.”

“It’s all drama with you guys.”

Football is at the center of everything.

I don’t want to talk to you guys unless we talk about Carolina.”

“There’s a lot of drama,” he continued at the time.

There’s a lot of drama you guys create, and a lot of drama that people who want things from me create.

But that’s just a part of life and being in this position.

I have no control over what people want from me, what they write about me, or what they say about me.

All I had to do was get up every day and be the best person I could be, and when I had the opportunity to do my job, do it the best way I could.

