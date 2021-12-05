Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa’s boyfriend of two years, is in a bad way.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa’s two-year relationship is in jeopardy.

Dua Lipa’s two-year relationship with boyfriend Anwar Hadid is in jeopardy due to their busy schedules.

The 26-year-old British singer and the 22-year-old model have not been seen together in nearly six weeks and have discussed “putting the brakes on.”

Anwar has been alone in New York with their dog Dexter while Dua has been recording her album in London and Los Angeles.

“The couple floated the idea of putting the brakes on their romance last month because traveling so much and being apart is proving difficult,” an insider said.

“Their relationship appears to be in peril.”

Anwar, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella, expressed gratitude for loved ones “guiding my steps, allowing me to learn to be happy with myself” in a cryptic Instagram post.

