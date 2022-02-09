Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up About Her ‘Devastating Breakup’ Before ‘Emma’ Filming: I Was ‘Very, Very Unsafe in My Own Skin’

Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up About Her ‘Devastating Breakup’ Before Shooting ‘Emma’: I Was ‘Very, Very Unsafe in My Own Skin’

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of those once-in-a-lifetime actors.

She’s fascinating to watch, and at only 24, she’s already racked up a long list of impressive credits.

Taylor-Joy, who is best known for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, recently spoke out about her pre-pandemic experience while filming Emma, a Jane Austen period drama.

The young actress talked about her coming-of-age struggles and how she learned to believe in herself and recognize who she is as a woman.

The young actor landed the title role in Autumn de Wilde’s Emma before becoming a super-star; she had only appeared in a few films at the time and was nervous about convincing audiences of her acting abilities on the big screen.

Taylor-Joy became the acclaimed director’s muse after he fell in love with her.

“She’d take everything we’d given her – and just f—— nail it,” he explained.

Taylor-Joy described filming Emma as an “idyllic experience” in an interview with Vanity Fair, but she also admitted that it was “one of the most difficult moments of her life.”

Taylor-Joy had a “devastating breakup” before filming Emma, which forced her to question everything she thought she knew about herself.

“I was just incredibly insecure and very, very unsafe in my own skin,” the accomplished actor told Vanity Fair.

Taylor-Joy described how she worked nonstop, playing one role after another.

She stated that she had never taken the time to look for herself.

While the Thoroughbreds star never disclosed the details of their breakup, Elite Daily reported that she was dating Irish actor Eoin Macken.

The relationship appeared to be over by 2019, after she was spotted wearing a “sizable rock on that finger” in 2017.

To Vanity Fair, Taylor-Joy described the last few years of her life…

