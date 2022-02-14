‘Anybody Can Make a Reservation — You Make Dinner, You’re Dessert,’ says Rachael Ray of her epic Valentine’s Day pasta recipe.

‘Anybody Can Make a Reservation — You Make Dinner, You’re Dessert,’ Rachael Ray says of her epic Valentine’s Day Pasta recipe.

It’s that special day when couples go out for a romantic dinner or stay in for a relaxing evening.

If you fall into the latter category, Rachael Ray’s silky pasta dish might be just the thing for your Valentine’s Day dinner for two.

You Won’t Be Single For Long Vodka Cream Pasta isn’t the official name given to the recipe by the Food Network star for nothing.

In a 2020 interview with Detroit news program Live in the D, Ray discussed her take on a creamy pasta sauce.

“The first thing I cooked for Oprah is still a huge hit,” she said.

“Of course, you can download it from our website; I’ve made it here a few times as well: vodka cream pasta sauce.”

It’s a good one, it’s a classic.”

“A new version of that, it’s a chipotle cream spaghetti with shrimp, and it’s pretty sexy,” she added.

It’s spicy but not too spicy, and because of the cream, it’s also sweet.”

Extra-virgin olive oil, butter, garlic, shallots, chicken stock, crushed tomatoes, pasta, heavy cream, fresh basil, and, of course, vodka come together in Ray’s vodka sauce.

The best-selling author of her most recent book, This Must Be the Place, explained the origin of the recipe’s catchy name on her daytime show (video above): “The story about this particular recipe starts many, many years ago in upstate New York.

I used to be on the local news and teach 30-minute meals.

So, I taught you how to make a simple penne a la vodka, vodka cream pasta sauce.”

Ray gained a following quickly, and after preparing this recipe, she received several “letters from viewers saying they made it for their boyfriends and they got engaged after feeding them this delicious meal.”

“You Won’t Be Single for Long Vodka Cream Pasta,” I renamed the recipe.”

Is that the scent of love in the air…or just garlic?? Get a sneak peek at some romantic date night meals from the latest @RachaelRayMag — on newsstands this FRIDAY pic.twitter.comfNhSeOlwiz

Food Network reviewers have also flooded the network’s website with testimonials over the years about how magical the recipe is on Valentine’s Day.

“This is my and my husband’s favorite meal of all time.

The flavor is incredible, and the recipe is simple to follow….

