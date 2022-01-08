Apart from the Carrie Underwood cameo, the creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 address the contentious All-Valley Karate Tournament Finale.

The Creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Address the Controversial All-Valley Karate Tournament Finale (Apart from Carrie Underwood’s Cameo)

Season 4 of Cobra Kai ended with another All-Valley Karate Tournament climax, but this time it took two episodes to complete.

Carrie Underwood performing the Survivor classic “Moment of Truth” was one of many surprises in the season’s final two episodes. Underwood confirmed her appearance after New Year’s Day, but the show’s creators addressed some of the season’s more contentious aspects.

[Warning: There are spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4 in this article.]

On December 1, Zoom spoke with Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

They talked about the controversial changes they made to the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

Netflix has just released Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

The All-Valley Karate Tournament board decided to split the competition into Men’s and Women’s divisions earlier in Cobra Kai Season 4.

By the end of the competition, the final score would be determined by the Women’s competition.

According to Schlossberg, they considered other variations of the All-Valley.

“I think we just went with what we thought was best for this season’s story,” Schlossberg said.

“We were going in a few different directions.”

As soon as we decided Miguel wouldn’t be in the finals, you start to wonder what the stakes are and what the most satisfying conclusion will be.

We set it up the way it is.

There were numerous discussions about the various combinations and permutations that could occur during the tournament.

That was simply the order in which we thought would be the most entertaining.”

Heald stated that the final fight between Tory (Peyton List) and Samantha (Mary Mouser) was crucial.

Tory has pursued Samantha since the high school brawl in season two.

In season 4, Samantha retaliated by embarrassing Tory at work.

As a result, seeing them compete in an official tournament was satisfying.

“This was the season’s rivalry,” Heald said.

“TorySam picks up where Season 3 left off.”

After that, there’s a lot of unanswered questions…

