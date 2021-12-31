Apart from the Historical Romance ‘The Red Sleeve,’ Lee Junho has three memorable K-Dramas.

The top Korean historical romance drama of 2021 is The Red Sleeve.

The prince turned king Yi San is played by Lee Junho, a K-pop idol and actor.

His powerful and riveting performance in a romance rife with political turmoil has wowed K-drama fans.

Lee Junho of The Red Sleeve rose to prominence in the music industry as a member of 2PM before moving into acting.

Lee appeared in Confession in 2019 before The Red Sleeve.

The 16-episode golden rule was followed in the tvN K-drama, which focused on the main character’s desire for vengeance.

Choi Do-hyun was portrayed by Lee.

Do-hyun had heart disease as a child, according to Confession.

He is given the chance to have a heart transplant one day by a miracle.

Do-hyun’s father is accused of murder after a successful surgery.

His father was sentenced to death, which made matters worse.

A corrupt justice system is keeping a dark secret hidden in this case.

Do-hyun grows up to become a lawyer so that he can investigate his father’s case and possibly save him from death.

“Confession takes on a complex story structure in which numerous characters engage in an enormous number of events and collide,” Soompi said.

Their basic design is an intriguing piece of work that eventually links them all together to form a story.”

Amazon Prime has Confession available to watch.

Rain or Shine is another title for the 2017 K-drama Just Between Lovers.

Lee Kang-doo was played by Lee, and Ha Moon-soo was played by Hellbound actor Won Jin-ah.

Moon-soo and Kang-doo, both teenagers at the time, were involved in a tragic accident that killed 48 people and affected the romance K-drama.

The accident site will be the site of a construction project years later.

For the two main characters, it brings back painful memories.

Just Between Lovers follows well-worn tropes of fate bringing two characters together and causing them to fall in love.

They aid each other in the healing and restoration of their wounds.

Before starring in The Red Sleeve, Lee rose to prominence thanks to the K-drama.

Viki has a streaming version of Just Between Lovers available.

Wok of Love promises a lot of Lee to K-drama fans.

The 16-episode and short-season format of the 2018 K-drama is broken…

