Apple AirPods Pro are available from Verizon Wireless

Yahoo Life strives to offer you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a percentage of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Verizon Communications, Inc. is the parent company of Verizon Wireless and Yahoo Life.“data-reactid =” 13 “>Verizon Communications, Inc. is the parent company of Verizon Wireless and Yahoo Life.

Customizable and noise-canceling: The Apple AirPods Pro are a good choice. (Photo: Apple) More

AirPods couldn’t be more popular. But now Apple is making a case (pun intended) for the new and improved Apple AirPods Pro. Are they worth the upgrade? We say yes.

At Verizon Wireless, reduced to $ 225 (originally $ 250), it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen – and you won’t find this deal on Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

To get this online price, add the AirPods Pro to your shopping cart. The discount is automatically applied at checkout. And don’t hesitate. These wireless earphones are rarely on sale.

How do AirPods Pro compare to previous models?

First, they are customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. While regular AirPods take a one-size-fits-all approach, Apple offers a special “Ear Tip Fit Test” that lets you find out which size is best for you and your unique ear shape. Apple has also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfortable fit so they feel better in your ear – and don’t slip out halfway through your workout.



Get the latest Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $ 225. (Photo: Apple) More

Unlike the previous earbuds, Apple AirPods Pro also offer active noise cancellation to cut out almost all ambient and background noise, so you can focus on your favorite music and podcasts.

“The sound and call quality is amazing. Calls are as clear as a day, ”wrote a five-star reviewer. “Noise cancellation really helps when you are with others.”

Another fan says: “The noise cancellation is great – I used it when cutting the grass.”

Ease of use for Apple fans

The new earbuds offer seamless wireless sync with almost any Apple device, including the iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, iMac, and more. “They fit perfectly and work great with the iPhone,” says a satisfied buyer.

They can also be paired via Bluetooth with Android smartphones or tablets as well as Windows 10 laptops and desktops.

Battery life

The AirPods Pro have a longer battery life on a single charge – 5.5 hours compared to the 3.5 hours of the previous model. So if you don’t want to juice all day long, choose the Pro. “I rarely need to charge it and the Bluetooth rarely gives me problems,” said one buyer.

Bottom line

The new Apple AirPods Pro are a big step towards audio quality. And with the bells and whistles that entry-level AirPods just don’t have, we think they’re worth the upgrade.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle: “data-reactid =” 57 “>Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle::

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest For uninterrupted inspiration that is delivered fresh to your feed every day“data-reactid =” 66 “>follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest For uninterrupted inspiration that is delivered fresh to your feed every day

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Login here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.“data-reactid =” 67 “>Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Login here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.