Apple TV(plus) review of Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock: Captures the magic and anarchy of Jim Henson’s 1980s original

The Muppet Show, which Jim Henson created in 1976, is still his most famous work.

But there’s a case to be made that his true golden years were the 1980s, when he directed such classics as The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth, which definitively answered the question, “What would David Bowie look like if he were squeezed into four times the size of his trousers?”

The Muppet Show’s younger, lilting, joyous, and sillier sibling, Fraggle Rock, debuted in the 1980s.

And, thanks to its wickedly catchy theme tune, a property that has taken up permanent residence in the inner brains of Gen Xers all over the world.

So it’s a letdown that, while Apple’s TV (plus) rebooted Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock opens with a cheerful singalong featuring the beloved Fraggles cast, the song doesn’t start with the iconic refrain “Dance your cares awayworries for another day.”

Even though the Fraggles and their tiny builder pals, the Doozers, share screen time in the opening song-and-dance number, it is generic and Disney-esque.

This is almost apocalyptic in its implications.

It’s like watching Lord of the Rings without the rings or going to a Killers concert without “Mr Brightside.”

How could they do that?

They were unable to do so.

The 1983 show’s theme tune finally appears at the end of the first episode (and continues to play over the introductory credits for the remaining 12 episodes).

Back to the Rock retains the anarchic energy of the 1980s series, as well as the same “cast” of Fraggles, including Gobo, Red, and Boober, which is a hat-tip to parents who remember the original and are now watching along with their own kids.

Uncle Travelling Matt, the pith-helmeted explorer who thrills Gobo with his messages from “Outer Space” (i.e. the human world) as he tangles with mysteries like wheelie bins and bubble wrap, returns in Back to the Rock, which is co-produced by the Jim Henson Company.

Original actors provide the majority of the voices for these characters.

Even when they aren’t, their Fraggle-tastic spirit lives on.

