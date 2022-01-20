Aquarius horoscope: Characteristics, Compatibility, and Sign Dates

Aquarius horoscope: Dates, Characteristics, and Compatibility

AQUARIANS are a free-spirited bunch with a lot of charisma and a desire to improve the world.

However, people born under this sign can be moody, detached, and stubborn at times.

For the most up-to-date horoscopes, visit our live blog.

You are an Aquarius if your birthday falls between January 20 and February 18.

Water bearer is a symbol for carrying emotions and is known as the water bearer.

Water is the symbol of emotion in tarot cards and most spiritual practices.

The sign is made up of two zig-zags that run parallel to each other.

The eleventh zodiac sign, Aquarius, is all about ideas.

They are natural visionaries and thinkers, so they will spend a lot of time thinking about projects and plans.

Those born under this sign are frequently drawn to volunteer work or fundraising for charitable causes.

They’re also social butterflies who have no trouble making new friends.

When it comes to being flexible for others, they can be quite stubborn, so if you disagree with an Aquarius, be prepared for a long fight.

Aquarius has a childlike quality in that they easily become bored and require constant stimulation.

They despise feeling restricted, so freedom and independence are very important to them.

Aquarius is an air sign, and it is ruled by Uranus, so it can be abrupt and aggressive at times.

They’re also known for being emotionally detached and cold at times, which can be problematic in relationships.

They get along best with the signs Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius.

Taurus and Scorpio are the least compatible signs for Aquarius.

They’re a kooky bunch in the bedroom, so expect some slightly unusual behavior when you close the door.

From talk show queen Oprah Winfrey to pop sensation Ed Sheeran, there are many famous Aquarians.

The term “Zodiac” refers to the 12-division circle of celestial longitude that is centered on the path of the sun.

The names of the 12 divisions are the same as our zodiac signs.

The word zodiac comes from the Latin word zdiacus, which means “circle of animals.”

The zodiac has long been used to forecast or reflect personality traits.

On March 20, the start of the astrological year, astrologers all over the world celebrate their love of the stars.

Gisele Terry, the former president of the International Society of Astrological Research, told Astrology Hub, ”

“Astrology is a truly global language,” says the author.

“We share the same sky.”

We’re going to share both our common and divergent perspectives on how…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.