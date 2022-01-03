Archie is reportedly sent to a nursery where he is taught one undervalued skill by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In May of this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son Archie into the world.

Archie has been attending a nursery school since he was 3 years old.

Archie’s nursery, according to a recent report, teaches him and his peers one undervalued skill.

In early 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their departure from the royal family.

They then relocated to Montecito, California, which is about a two-hour drive from Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Archie and their infant daughter, Lilibet, have been raised in Montecito by the couple.

Lilibet was one of the first royal children born in America.

Some royals in the United Kingdom are reportedly feuding with Harry and Meghan.

According to makeup artist Daniel Martin (via People), the Sussexes are “enjoying life as a family of four” and have “found a rhythm as a foursome.”

Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, and her son Archie have been photographed for the first time since Harry’s return to the United States https:t.coelKNwHjw5bpic.twitter.com6pQ4D4poqY

Meghan Markle’s friend reveals how the Sussexes convinced Archie to participate in their Christmas card for 2019

Archie has been to school since he was three years old.

According to a new report from The Mirror, Harry and Meghan decided not to send Archie to the All Saints by the Sea Episcopal School, which is frequented by celebrities in the area.

Instead, the Sussexes chose a nursery that is a little farther away but offers a unique curriculum.

“The school teaches things like ’emotional literacy,’ mindfulness, and how to be kind and care for the environment,” according to the outlet, though the school’s name was not revealed.

“The school also teaches Spanish, music, dance, theatre, and coding, as well as the less traditional mindfulness and how to be kind,” according to the Daily Mail. “It has gardens with hummingbirds, fruit trees, plants, butterflies, and bees, and students as young as two help grow and harvest vegetables.”

The Sussexes also appear to get along with the other families at the school.

“Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and seems like a good dad,” a parent reportedly said.

All of Harry and Meghan’s parents have been unobtrusive in their welcome to them.

Archie is just one of the other kids to the other kids.

They have no idea that his parents are royalty, and they are most likely unaware…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.