Archie is reportedly sent to a nursery where he is taught one undervalued skill by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In May 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son Archie into the world.

Archie has been attending a nursery school since he was three years old.

Archie’s nursery, according to a recent report, teaches him and his peers one undervalued skill.

In the spring of 2020, Harry and Meghan left the royal family.

They then relocated to Montecito, California, which is about a two-hour drive from Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Archie and their infant daughter, Lilibet, have been raised in Montecito by the couple.

Lilibet was one of the first royal children to be born in the United States.

Some royals in the United Kingdom are reportedly feuding with Harry and Meghan.

According to makeup artist Daniel Martin (via People), the Sussexes are “loving life as a family of four” and have “struck a rhythm as a quartet.”

Meghan Markle’s friend reveals how the Sussexes enlisted Archie’s help for their Christmas card this year.

According to a new report from The Mirror, Harry and Meghan decided not to send Archie to the All Saints by the Sea Episcopal School, which is frequented by local celebrities.

Instead, the Sussexes chose a nursery that is a little further away but offers a unique curriculum.

“The school teaches things like ’emotional literacy,’ mindfulness, and how to be kind and take care of the environment,” the outlet wrote, without revealing the school’s name.

“The school also teaches Spanish, music, dance, theater, and coding as well as the less traditional mindfulness and how to be kind,” according to the Daily Mail. “It has gardens with hummingbirds, fruit trees, plants, butterflies, and bees, and students as young as two help grow and harvest vegetables.”

Furthermore, the Sussexes appear to fit in well with the other families at the school.

“Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and seems like a good dad,” a parent reportedly shared.

All of the parents have been unobtrusive in their welcoming of Harry and Meghan.

Archie is just like any other kid to the other kids.

They have no idea his parents are royalty, and…

