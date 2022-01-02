Archie’s classmates are unaware that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are royals, according to his parents.

Parents claim that Archie’s classmates are unaware that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are royals.

Insiders claim that parents with children in the same California class as little Archie “do not care” about the Duke and Duchess’ royal ties.

While driving Archie, two, to nursery near their American home, Meghan and Harry are reportedly treated like any other parent on the school run.

It’s also been claimed that other students in Archie’s class are unaware that his parents are royalty.

At nursey, it is said that the Queen’s great-grandson will be taught about “emotional literacy” and environmental stewardship.

Other parents, on the other hand, are said to be “laid back” when it comes to welcoming Harry and Meghan into the school system.

According to insiders, Archie is treated in the nursery as “just another child.”

“Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and appears to be a good dad,” a parent of one of Archie’s classmates told the Mirror.

“All of the parents have been unobtrusive in their welcoming of Harry and Meghan.

“And Archie is just like the other kids.”

“They have no idea his parents are royalty, and they aren’t likely to care unless Meghan is a Disney princess.”

This comes after fans were overjoyed when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their 2021 Christmas card, which featured the couple’s adorable children.

Fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie’s flame-red hair after the couple released the card, which featured a photograph taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer.

It was also the world’s first glimpse of Lilibet, who was born in June 2021.

Lili may have inherited her father’s ginger locks, despite her lack of hair.

Harry and Meghan provided an update on their family life in California alongside the picture on the card.

“In the year 2021, we welcomed Lilibet into the world.

They wrote, “Archie gave us a ‘Mama’ and a’Papa,’ and Lili gave us a family.”