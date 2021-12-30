Archie’s secret name for Prince Harry is REVEALED in an adorable Christmas card message, according to the most recent Meghan Markle news.

Archie’s secret name for Prince Harry is REVEALED in an adorable Christmas card message, according to Meghan Markle’s latest news.

MEGHAN and Harry may not be paid in full by Spotify because they have only produced ONE 35-minute podcast since signing with the company in December 2020.

The Duke and Duchess’ podcasts are likely to have been less popular than Spotify anticipated, according to media lawyer Ian Penman, who specializes in music streaming contracts.

“It would not be an unfair assumption that their popularity was not as great as maybe they or indeed Spotify initially felt,” he told Express.co.uk.

“I believe you could conclude that if [Spotify] hasn’t exercised the option on the next episode of the podcast, then perhaps they didn’t have the popularity that Meghan and Harry expected, or that Spotify expected.”

“It’s famously the case in music deals, this goes back decades, that when people talk about a large deal, like Robbie Williams signing a deal for £15 million or something, it doesn’t mean he gets £15 million on day one,” he says.

“So the issue you have here, I’m guessing, is that when they talk about an £18 million Spotify podcast deal, it probably means they’ve signed their first product, which in this case is a podcast, and then they have a lot of options for additional products.”

Spotify benefits from all of these options.

They’re not in Meghan and Harry’s favor, make no mistake.”

For the most up-to-date news and gossip, visit our Meghan Markle live blog.

After Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, Virginia Roberts Giuffre says “others must be held accountable.”

Ms Roberts reacted to Maxwell’s conviction in New York on five of six counts of grooming girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s paedophile ring.

“My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that,” the 38-year-old, who is currently in Australia with family, tweeted.

“This is a day I will never forget.”

“Having experienced the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse firsthand, my heart breaks for the many other young women who have suffered at her hands and whose lives she has ruined.”

“I hope today isn’t the end, but rather the beginning of justice being served.”

Maxwell wasn’t the only one who did something.

Others need to be held accountable as well.

I’m confident they will be.”

Ms Roberts claims the Prince of Wales abused her on several occasions in 2001, a claim the royal denies.

Maxwell was able to “just breeze into the Palace like she was one of the royal family,” according to former royal protection officer Paul Page, who spoke to Vanity Fair.

The fact that…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.