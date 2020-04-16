Are Any of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Talking to Denise Richards Now?

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premiere, Bravo confirmed the rumors that Denise Richards stopped filming with the rest of the cast in December 2019. The show broke the fourth wall and featured Denise, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna all talking to producers and getting glammed in their confessionals.

“We sign up to show our real lives. You can’t hide anything,” Lisa Rinna said in the final scene of the premiere. “Denise has a secret, and no matter how hard you try, the truth always comes out.”

The secret? Depends on who you believe, but rumors indicate it has to do with Brandi Glanville. The preview ended with Denise sitting down for her confessional and giving producers the most devilish grin possible when asked, “So, Denise, you ready to talk about all this?”

On Twitter, Denise interacted with viewers during the premiere, including the final scene. “That sinister smile by @DENISE_RICHARDS is GIVING ME LIFE #RHOBH,” a user tweeted. Denise’s response? “Oh honey thank you,” with the prayer hands, a diamond emoji and the show’s hashtag.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 introduced newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, a longtime friend of Denise’s. Garcelle appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and confirmed she is still in touch with Denise, even after she stopped filming with everyone else.

“I don’t know if anybody else is talking to her, but we definitely keep in touch, text and talk. Yesterday I miss her call actually, she wanted to FaceTime. She’s doing great. She’s with the kids and I was saying how when I don’t have the kids how lonely I am. And she was like, ‘Girl, I would trade with you in a minute.’ She doesn’t have the luxury of another parent coming and taking the kids,” Garcelle told Andy Cohen.

