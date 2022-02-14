Are Ashley and Michael Darby of the Real Housewives of Orange County Prepared for Baby No. 2?

Ashley Darby of The Real Housewives of Potomac talked to E! News about the upcoming seventh season of the show, whether she and husband Michael Darby want another child, and more.

This Bravolebrity is done having children.

Ashley Darby of the Real Housewives of Potomac confirmed this at the DIRECTV Drag Bowl on Feb.

13, told E! News exclusively that she and her husband Michael Darby are perfectly content with their two children, Dean, two, and Dylan, eleven months.

She explained, “Michael and I agreed to only have two children.”

“He’s already discussing a vasectomy with me.”

We’ll have to wait and see.

To be fair, he’s 61, about to turn 62.”

Ashley, 33, on the other hand, adores being a parent.

She gushed, “It’s the best.”

“Being able to spend this time with my kids is a blessing.”

“You know, a lot of milestones that kids have, their parents miss out on because they have to work or other obligations,” Ashley continued, “but I didn’t have anywhere else to be.”

“I gave birth to my second son on March 2, 2021, which was during the pandemic.

And I’ve had the pleasure of spending so much time with them.”

While reunion guest-host Nicki Minaj said she “didn’t have much of a storyline,” perhaps that means she’ll come out swinging when the Bravo series returns.

Ashley, after all, has no intention of leaving RHOP anytime soon (in fact, she’s eager to participate in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip).

“I definitely have a lot of time left in me,” she told E! News.

“I believe you can tell when it’s time.

Just like anything else, many people don’t stay at jobs for 20, 30, or 40 years…I think I’ll know when it’s time.”

That isn’t to say Ashley hasn’t considered how her life would be if she weren’t on camera.

“I think I have a moment once a season where I regret doing Housewives,” she confessed.

“Whether I’m arguing with a friend, or one of my friendships has broken down, whether I feel like an argument has gone too far [or]there’s something going on in my personal life, whether it’s family, marriage, or something else.”

Yes, I do; every season, I have a small moment.”

Ashley is a…

