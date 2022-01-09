Are Astor and Cody in the Finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Is Astor and Cody in the Finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

From Harrison Morgan’s return to the investigation into his father, serial killer killer Dexter Morgan, there’s a lot going on in Dexter: New Blood.

One thing that hasn’t been mentioned (yet) is Dexter Morgan’s stepchildren, Astor and Cody Bennett, from his marriage to the late Rita Bennett.

Dexter: New Blood was said to have several character returns, but what about Astor and Cody? Will they be in Dexter: New Blood? Here’s why you haven’t seen them.

Dexter: New Blood picks up almost a decade after Dexter faked his death and fled Miami, leaving Harrison and Hannah McKay behind.

He moved to Iron Lake, New York, a fictional small town where he established a new life as Jim Lindsay, complete with a new job and a new girlfriend.

When Harrison shows up, however, Dexter’s true identity starts to unravel.

Harrison explains that after Hannah died of cancer, he bounced around in foster care before deciding to track down Dexter after discovering a letter indicating that he had survived Hurricane Laura.

Some viewers were perplexed as to why he wasn’t placed with his siblings, perhaps forgetting that after Rita’s death, they were living with their paternal grandparents.

Last seen in Dexter Season 7, the siblings paid a brief visit to Dexter.

Julie Benz was completely shocked by Rita’s death on ‘Dexter.’

Clyde Phillips, the showrunner, confirmed that Astor and Cody will not appear in Dexter: New Blood, but he imagines they are happily married.

He told Top Five on TV, “They’re basically off in the world living their lives.”

“They didn’t show up at the premiere [in November], but [Christina Robinson (Astor) and Preston Bailey (Cody)] were there.”

I didn’t recognize them because they’re in their late teens or early twenties, or whatever age they are.

It was incredible to see them, but the topic never came up.”

Phillips explained that there was a limit to how much could be crammed into New Blood without it feeling suffocating.

“We’ve told enough of the story,” he continued.

“We wanted to tell a big story, and we succeeded.”

That didn’t fit in, and it didn’t pique my interest.

Our fans, I believe, are extremely loyal, and once they join the party, they will stick with us.

Then we want to bring in a whole new generation of fans who weren’t old enough to watch the…

