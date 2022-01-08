Are Ben Higgins’ twins Emily and Haley Ferguson engaged?

Emily and Haley Ferguson from Ben Higgins’ season of ‘The Bachelor’ are engaged, according to reports.

Haley and Emily Ferguson, identical twins, competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor.

They then appeared together on Bachelor in Paradise seasons three and four.

When Emily began dating Swedish NHL player William Karlsson, Haley returned without her sister for season six.

In December 2020, they got engaged.

Haley, on the other hand, landed her own athlete.

She and Finnish hockey player Oula Palve made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020.

In May 2021, they were engaged.

Both Emily and Haley are now planning weddings, ensuring that they have many similar experiences.

“Emily and I are conjoining our bachelorette party and bridal shower because we have the same bridal parties,” Haley told Us Weekly after the couple announced their engagements.

We essentially get to help each other plan.”

The 28-year-olds also chose Tory Cooper as their wedding planner for their separate ceremonies.

With Bachelor-themed ceremonies, the twins even “proposed” to their bridesmaids.

They announced via Instagram that their friends had “accepted their final rose.”

In the summer of 2022, both couples hope to marry.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this may change.

According to Bustle, while competing for Ben’s heart on The Bachelor, both twins were studying to become elementary school teachers.

Emily wrote on her University of Nevada, Las Vegas coursework page, “I have always known that I would go to college for Elementary Education because I love kids and I know I would love to work with them and help them learn and grow.”

She supplemented her income while in school by working in retail.

The twins now co-host Twinning at Life, a podcast in which they talk about the show and life in general.

In terms of returning to reality television, neither has expressed any interest in doing so in the near future.

They could, of course, change their minds.

Emily Ferguson should be proud of herself.

https:t.cowzYfsP3Scapic.twitter.comoQUJCNinYV

Emily and Haley starred in their own spinoff show, The Twins: Happily Ever After?, after their time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

It’s probably for the best that Haley only made an appearance in Season 6.

When… it’s always a disaster.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.