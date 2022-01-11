Are Clare Crawley and Blake Monar dating? Here’s Why Fans Are Talking About It Now

Is Clare Crawley and Blake Monar dating? Here’s Why Fans Are Talking About It Now

In Bachelor Nation, there’s never a dull moment.

Clare Crawley and Blake Monar, stars of The Bachelorette Season 16, recently hung out and shared some photos on Instagram.

Many fans are also curious about the couple’s relationship status.

Is Blake and Clare dating now? Here’s what they had to say about it.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Tia Booth Reveals the Truth About Blake Monar

Clare was the lead on The Bachelorette Season 16 until Tayshia Adams took over.

Clare and frontrunner Dale Moss hit it off right away, and the two were engaged just a few episodes into the season.

Dale and Clare broke up in September 2021 after calling off their engagement.

Meanwhile, Blake was on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette, not to be confused with the contestant who got engaged to Katie Thurston.

Blake was eliminated in week two, but he returned for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Tia Booth and the contestant developed a romance.

Tia and Blake, on the other hand, split up in the middle of the summer series.

Tayshia Adams of ‘The Bachelorette’ says Zac Clark’s breakup announcement on ‘Men Tell All’ was’very heavy.’

Clare and Blake shared a photo of themselves on Instagram in January 2022, hanging out in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Clare posted a video to Instagram highlighting some of her adventures with her former Bachelorette suitor.

Clare and Blake went bowling together, sang in the car together, and Clare appeared to spend time with Blake’s family.

Clare wrote on Instagram, “Went for business, came home with the most unexpected remarkable memories!”

“Indy, you were absolutely stunning and exactly what my soul required.”

Meanwhile, Blake shared a video of himself clutching Clare’s hand as they slid together on ice with big grins on their faces in an Instagram story.

“How’s walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your [email protected]?” Clare asked, before adding, “Better than gliding across the driveway alone and ending up under your car.”

Blake and Clare haven’t said whether they’re dating or just friends yet.

Clare, on the other hand, added fuel to the dating rumors on Instagram.

“Blake is the sweetest person,” a Bachelor Nation fan commented on Clare’s Instagram, and the former Bachelorette replied, “He truly is.”

[email protected]_Crawleypic.twitter.comzsr0WN5TFG (hashtag)[email protected]_Crawley

‘

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.