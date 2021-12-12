Are Craig Conover and Shep Rose Still Friends on ‘Southern Charm’?

Craig Conover and Shep Rose on ‘Southern Charm’: Are They Still Friends?

Things on Southern Charm can get a little crazy at times, and fans are always curious about the cast members’ friendships.

Craig Conover and Shep Rose were two of the original reality show stars who brought a lot of drama to the show.

The guys aren’t afraid to get dirty and involved in the drama.

Some fans have wondered if the two are still friends because relationships in this group are like rollercoasters.

Despite the fact that Southern Charm has been off the air for quite some time, Conover has had a busy year.

Winter House and Summer House are two of the Bravo shows that the pillow maker has been filming.

Conover has developed a romantic relationship with Paige DeSorbo since filming those reality shows, and the two are now dating.

Summer House fans will be able to see their blossoming romance in the upcoming season.

Conover hasn’t been seen as much with Rose since the cancellation of Southern Charm.

One of his fans asked if he had been hanging out with Rose during the Sewing Down South founder’s Instagram Qandamp;A.

Craig said on his Instagram Stories in November, “I see good old Shepherd more than I’d like sometimes.”

According to Reality Blurb, she is 29 years old.

“No, I adore Shep.”

Today I saw him and we exchanged a big hug.

Charleston isn’t a big city, so I appreciate how often I get to see him.”

Conover and Rose have been filming the new season of Southern Charm since the end of the year.

Season 8 of the reality show will most likely premiere in the spring of 2022 on Bravo.

