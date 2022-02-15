Are Gino and Jasmine Still Together in 2022? ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Spoilers: Is Gino and Jasmine Still Together in 2022?

Are Gino and Jasmine Still Together in 2022? ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Spoilers: Are Gino and Jasmine Still Together in 2022?

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have had quite the journey before becoming the 90 Day Fiancé couple.

What do we know about Jasmine’s relationship with Gino in 2022?

Gino, a 51-year-old automotive engineer from Canton, Michigan, flew to Panama City, Panama, to meet his long-time girlfriend, Jasmine.

In many ways, Jasmine, a 34-year-old American literature teacher, is unlike Gino.

Despite having completely opposite lifestyles, they met on an international dating site and fell in love.

Gino, who recently divorced his seven-year Brazilian ex-wife, hopes to propose to Jasmine by the end of the trip.

The trip, however, did not go as planned.

With communication issues, jealousy issues, and each other’s pasts resurfacing, it’s unclear if Jasmine and Gino will be able to make it work.

On February 1st,

Gino’s ex-girlfriend texts Jasmine in episode 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino’s ex-girlfriend texts Jasmine.

Gino had sent her naked photos of Jasmine, she informs her.

“Not only did he betray my trust by texting my naked pictures to his ex-girlfriend,” she said in front of the cameras, “but his messages with ex reveal a part of Gino that I just find disgusting.”

She revealed that his ex sent him screenshots of their emails in which “Gino was talking about paying for sugar babies.”

Of course, Jasmine freaked out over Gino’s betrayal and confronted him about it.

She packed her belongings and went to a different hotel.

“You just lost [sic]the only person who truly loved you,” she told Gino, before storming out and leaving.

Jasmine and Gino may or may not have reconciled in the future.

While it’s clear that Gino’s actions hurt Jasmine, she still has photos of him on her Instagram.

In fact, they’ve both continued to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos on their Instagram pages.

Gino, on the other hand, is currently following Jamsine, but Jasmine is not following him back.

It’s possible that this means their relationship is over.

However, based on a recent interview Jasmine did (via ET), many 90 Day Fiancé fans believe Jasmine and Gino are still together.

