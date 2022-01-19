Are Kanye West and Paul McCartney pals?

Is it true that Kanye West and Paul McCartney are buddies?

Following his time with the Beatles, Paul McCartney has collaborated with a diverse range of musicians, including rapper Kanye West.

More than once, the two musicians have collaborated on each other’s musical projects.

The two artists recorded music together in a bungalow in Los Angeles for the album FourFiveSeconds, which featured Rihanna in addition to Ye and McCartney.

Following the session, McCartney stated that he had not received any communication from West.

“I left the session liking him and thinking he’s a fascinating guy,” McCartney said.

“I talk to him on the phone every now and then.”

“It’s mostly texting.”

According to Business Insider, the former Beatle first met West in 2008, when the latter was going through the breakup that inspired his fourth album, 808s andamp; Heartbreak.

McCartney was also getting divorced from his second wife, Heather Mills, at the time.

“I’d just gotten divorced, and I was still a little raw from it, and I told him about it, and he’d just broken up with someone,” McCartney explained.

“And he just pulled out his phone and started playing this great little track—I don’t know what it’s called, but it’s one of his well-known ones.”

So I liked him a little bit, and I liked this song.”

In 2014, McCartney and West collaborated on Only One, a project in which the two of them write music as a tribute to West’s daughter, North.

West sings about his late mother, Donda West, on the track.

Rather than taking a lead role, the former Beatle only appears on manipulated backing vocals; however, less than a month after the release of Only One, McCartney teamed up with West once more on FourFiveSeconds.

In 2018, McCartney told GQ that he wasn’t aware of his contribution to FourFiveSeconds until he received word from West that an acoustic guitar riff he recorded in a studio session had been “sped up and consequently raised in pitch” as the background track.

He did, however, claim that there was no “abusive collaboration” and that he had a good time working with Rihanna and Ye.

“I did a few little things, and one of them ended up being Rihanna’s ‘FourFiveSeconds.'”

“It’s more a case of me feeling fortunate that these people are interested [in working with me]and believe I can contribute something.

I’m in a great mood.

McCartney told DIY, “I like diversity.”

McCartney has worked with everyone from George Michael to Paul McCartney over the course of his career.

