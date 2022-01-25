‘Are people sick of pandemic shows?’ Himesh Patel and Mackenzie Davis on Station Eleven.

‘Are people sick of pandemic shows?’ ask Himesh Patel and Mackenzie Davis on Station Eleven.

The hit novel by Emily St John Mandel followed the survivors of a deadly virus.

When the cast of the TV adaptation began filming, reality had caught up with them.

When Emily St John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven was released in 2014, it immediately struck a chord with readers.

This story of a global flu pandemic provided “comfort and hope to those who believe, or want to believe, that doomsday can be avoided,” according to The New York Times.

Mandel’s book went on to sell over 1.5 million copies and was awarded the prestigious Arthur C Clarke award for science fiction.

It was unavoidable that the story would be adapted for the screen.

Nobody could have predicted that filming would begin in January 2020, right as Covid-19 began its meteoric rise.

It’s finally here, two years later, after a stop-start production that left the cast wondering if they’d be able to finish the show.

“I think it all depends on how many headlines are written that way – ‘Are people sick of pandemic shows?'” laughs Mackenzie Davis, who stars in the series.

Patrick Somerville, whose writing credits include HBO’s The Leftovers (another series dealing with mass trauma) and Netflix’s trippy Maniac, is the show’s creator, and Hiro Murai, known for his work on the comedy-drama Atlanta, is the show’s lead director.

It’s a long way from Contagion, the 2011 Steven Soderbergh film that forensically detailed the spread of a pandemic.

It deviates from the usual post-apocalyptic “society has collapsed” narrative by switching between events surrounding the outbreak and the world 20 years later.

“It’s a hopeful look at what could be a bleak future,” says Himesh Patel, who also appears in Danny Boyle’s Yesterday.

“We’re not taking advantage of the [true]pandemic in any way.”

Davis, best known for her role in 2018’s Terminator: Dark Fate, plays Kirsten, a pandemic survivor who joins The Travelling Symphony, a troupe of actors who tour the Great Lakes performing Shakespeare to the few remaining survivors.

Station Eleven “does sound horrifying, when it’s referred to as just a retread of the pandemic we’ve all lived through,” Davis admits, but there’s a lot more to it than that.

