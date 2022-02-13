Are Stacey and Florian a Real Couple in ‘Darcey and Stacey’ Season 3 Spoilers?

Darcey and Stacey is arguably one of the most popular spinoffs from TLC’s mega-hit 90 Day Fiancé.

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are twin sisters whose trials and tribulations are the focus of the show.

Many fans are wondering whether Stacey and her husband, Florian Sukaj, are a real couple or just acting for the cameras.

Stacey met Florian on Instagram while modeling, according to InTouch Weekly.

Stacey explained that she began “liking” his photos and that he reciprocated by liking hers.

Finally, she decided to send him a direct message, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Before finally tying the knot, the couple had been engaged for five years.

“I decided to book a flight and go to Albania after about six months of talking to each other,” the Darcey andamp; Stacey star said.

“He proposed after only 10 days of meeting [face to face].”

He didn’t speak a word of English.

But it was the way he looked at me that made me feel love, and I didn’t want that moment to end, so I said yes.”

However, Florian and Stacey had a rough season on Darcey andamp; Stacey last season.

Florian admitted at the time that he had been unfaithful to Stacey.

Florian claimed to have kissed only another woman, according to Us Weekly.

He insisted on not sleeping with her.

And he pleaded with Stacey to forgive him because he had no intention of harming her.

“I kissed her just now.”

“Kiss her a little,” he advised.

“Kiss her, I’m not feeling passionate.”

I don’t have any strong feelings.

I’m not in love, either.

He said, “I just love you.”

While some Darcey andamp; Stacey fans enjoy watching Stacey and Florian act silly for the cameras, many on Reddit believe the two are only together “for the cameras.”

“I believe they have a mutually beneficial relationship— she pays for him, he’s a well-kept man, and he takes care of her s**t…

