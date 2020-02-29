Are the fairs of Olivenza, Fallas and La Magdalena dangerous for the coronavirus?

The number of infected coronavirus continues to grow. Given this increase, the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the level of global alert to “very high.”

And the alarm has spread throughout Spain, with fifty cases already diagnosed. There are many professionals and bull fans who wonder if the first fairs of the bullfighting season are in danger. For the moment, despite the general uncertainty, the sector remains calm and trusts in the celebration of fairs, which go far beyond bullfighting.

«In Extremadura there have been no cases of infection and Olivenza will continue. There is more atmosphere than ever ”, says the businessman José Cutiño, who breathes calm and very optimistic with the pull of a very consolidated fair already. People from all over Spain and Europe will meet in the Pacense series, which is expected to finish the role for Saturday’s run (Ferrera, Ponce and El Juli, with bulls from Garcigrande): “Going at an extraordinary pace” . And also on that road Sunday afternoon (Morante, Manzanares and Aguado, in front of Zalduendo). The atmosphere is also great for the bullfight, with the pointers of the ladder and a Manuel Perera that will mobilize the people of the earth, and for Sunday morning (a hand in hand between Emilio de Justo and Ginés Marín, between Cáceres and Badajoz ).

Thus, unless there was some last-minute change due to Health regulations, Olivenza will kick off with the catalagoda as the first fair of figures.

In Valencia and Castellón, with thirteen cases diagnosed in the Valencian Community, both companies remain calm and trust that the fairs will be held normally.

When the first cases were known, the Deputy Director General of Epidemiology, Hermelinda Vanaclocha, when asked about the possible for drastic measures in Fallas, said: «If you have to take them Spain or the Valencian Community, have no doubt that they will be taken . Drastic measures could affect the Fallas, as they have affected the Carnival of Venice. It will depend on the risk we have ». This week, the delegate of the Government in the Valencian Community, Gloria Calero, and the mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, conveyed a message of “tranquility” to the citizens and stressed that “nothing has happened so far.” In fact, the first mayor made “a call against hypochondria. It is important to normalize the situation, ”while Calero has stressed that“ for the moment, nothing alarming is happening. There is social alarm when there should not be ».

«Right now we have to be what the authorities say. But there is maximum normality. If there are control measures, of course they will be taken, ”explains Nacho Lloret, manager of the Valencia’s coso. Lloret says that the expectation for the fair is enormous: «The subscription has risen by almost twenty percent, we have around 2,500 subscribers». And remember that Fallas is much more than the bullfighting party: «For a company [con un canon anual de 200.000 euros]a suspension would be irreparable damage, but for the city itself and business it would be a ruin. We keep calm ». And insists: «Maximum normality».

Also the company in the Plaza de Castellón believes that the Fair of La Magdalena will be held normally. “Don’t get alarmed.” A suspension would be something dramatic both for the bullfighting sector itself and for the city of any fair. .