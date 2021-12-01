‘Are We Really Gonna Do This?’ Kourtney Kardashian dismisses pregnancy rumors once more.

‘Are We Really Gonna Do This?’ Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumors once more.

Kourtney Kardashian has never been shy about flaunting her bikini body — or her romance with fiancé Travis Barker — but the pregnancy rumors are officially over.

On Tuesday, November 30, the 42-year-old slammed an Instagram troll who commented on a series of photos of her in a jacuzzi.

“Not to be that girl,” the social media user wrote, “but… is that a preg belly?”

“Are we going to do this every time I post a photo?” Kardashian responded.

Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are the Poosh founder’s children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

She told a fan who claimed she was expecting in August earlier this year, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

Kardashian was candid about when — and why — she responds to haters in May 2020.

“We’re all different shapes, and that’s my body, which I’m proud of, so I respond to the negative comments in that way.”

“It’s not always easy,” she said at the time in a YouTube video.

“I can be sarcastic at times, but my motto is ‘kill them with kindness,’ and I try not to let those comments affect me, and if they do, then don’t look at comments.”

I know it’s easier said than done, but for your mental health, try to maintain a positive attitude.”

During her PDA-filled relationship with Barker, 46, engagement on Kardashian’s social media posts seemed to increase.

In October, after nearly a year of dating, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to his girlfriend.

“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s going to look amazing.”

“Travis took an inordinate amount of time to perfect the details.

The timing had caught Kourtney off guard.

They’d previously discussed their wedding and engagement, but Kourtney was taken aback.”

Kardashian, who previously froze her eggs, isn’t ruling out having a fourth child, according to another source.

“Kourtney prefers a natural birth.”

She is confident that it will not be a problem because she has always been fortunate to conceive naturally and has taken excellent physical care of herself.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Are We Really Gonna Do This?’ Kourtney Kardashian dismisses pregnancy rumors once more.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]