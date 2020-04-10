Are you breakfast in bed or laptop on the sofa? This is the most valued folding tray on Amazon | Showcase

Comfort is one of the maxims that we look for when we spend long moments at home. But it is not always easy, given the circumstances, to find elements that favor our rest. There are all kinds and for many situations such as those that help us achieve a restful sleep (using a memory foam topper), avoiding bad body postures (a change of pillow may be the most appropriate solution) or provide a more subdued atmosphere to the living room (with the help of insulating curtains). But if what we want is to relax on the sofa while enjoying the favorite series or in bed, accompanied by a good breakfast, the alternative that we propose may be very useful: the best-value folding tray on Amazon.

The TaoTronics brand article exceeds 100 ratings and is highly rated on the US e-commerce platform: 4.8 out of 5 stars; an article that is in a very affordable price range given its benefits: it is below 45 euros. It is also one of the best-selling products on Amazon in the Lap Stands category for laptops and netbooks, and users who have already purchased it highlight, specifically, five key aspects: its comfort, versatility, durability, the ease of folding and, of course, stability.

“Just what i was looking for. It’s great. The laptop does not slip. It is strong and stable. Color is very beautiful. It is very comfortable to study or eat with it ”, indicates a user. Another of its virtues that also stand out is its usefulness to alleviate muscular or other physical problems: “I use it on the sofa or on the work table and thus I have the computer or documents at eye level and I do not have than bowing my head, which saves me a lot of pain, “says another buyer.

Five elevation levels and tilt angles

Its versatility is proven when adapting to the task that we carry out at all times: we can vary the height of the support at our whim through five different levels: from 24 to 32 centimeters. And its surface has several tilt modes to make life easier in the case of sitting, slightly reclined or lying down. “It has a wide variety of heights and degrees of inclination, it is difficult not to find a configuration that is comfortable,” says a buyer.

The materials with which the product is made are mainly two, and are designed to give stability while providing a feeling of lightness. The tray is made of wood fiber and the entire surface is covered with a thin PVC plastic film, protecting it from possible scratches: “I give it a high score because the quality of the wood is very good,” says one user.

Multipurpose, stable, compact and foldable design

A mini desk that serves us for breakfast, reading a book, enjoying a family snack or our favorite movies and series alone. If we focus on the small details, we will be able to observe several features that do not go unnoticed: such as its lower bezel with stops to prevent slipping of the mouse or the laptop, as well as its practical and soft palm rest: “Thanks to the rubber it has, the recline the table, the computer does not move ”, explains a user. “To read in bed or on the sofa is very comfortable,” congratulates another.

Its weight does not reach 2.5 kilograms and, instead, it supports up to 10 kg of weight without problems. With a simple and functional design – its dimensions are 60 x 33 x 5.5 cm – it equips anti-slip feet, and it will become an indispensable product not only when it comes to teleworking but in our leisure time. Without forgetting that, being foldable, it will greatly facilitate its storage: “It is a very comfortable and easy to handle table,” says one buyer. Also, remember that if you prefer it in another color, you can also buy it at a lower price.

