Are You Not Entertained By These 20 Secrets About Gladiator?

15 SHARES Share Tweet

“What we do in life echoes in eternity.”

And 20 years later, Gladiator still holds up as one of the most popular movies of all-time, with Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix both delivering career-making performances in the 2000 hit film.

With a budget of $103 million and lots of tension on set as the script was constantly being worked on, expectations were high for esteemed director Ridley Scott‘s epic action adventure about Maximus (Crowe), a general-turned-gladiator looking to avenge the death of his wife and child.

Bu Gladiator received the thumbs up from critics and movie-goers, going on to gross over $450 million worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing movie of the year, and winning five Oscars.

Still, it wasn’t an easy journey to get there, with Crowe famously clashing with the screenwriter on-set, Phoenix, who played Commodus, one of cinema’s greatest villains, almost dropping out of the film and, one actor tragically dying during production…

Here are 20 behind-the-scenes secrets you might not know about Gladiator in honor of its 20th anniversary…