Are your linens clean enough to stop the spread of coronavirus?

‘Bedding should be washed once a week. Be sure to follow the washing instructions on the care label, as different fabrics need to be washed at different temperatures.

‘Many people get this wrong and leave it far too long.

Not washing your bedding for a number of weeks can result in a build-up of sweat and bacteria which over time can be harmful.

‘Before you wash, make sure not to overload the machine to avoid damaging the bedding in any way.

‘After washing, remove from the machine as soon as possible and for best results, tumble dry straight away.’

‘When we say pillows, we don’t just mean the cases, but the actual pillows.

‘Pillows should be washed every three months because, similar to bedding, they contain a build-up of sweat and dead skin.

‘Most good quality ones will be able to endure several washes without going lumpy, but be sure to check the care label.

Synthetic and feather pillows can be washed at slightly different temperatures.’

‘Whilst washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water helps to prevent the spread of unwanted and harmful germs, the final step is drying them with a towel, so it’s very important to keep them clean too.

‘Towels pick up bacteria from the human body, and combined with the addition of moisture, towels can become a breeding ground for bacteria.

‘Using a towel that is used, unwashed and damp can spread bacteria throughout the household.

‘Wash towels after two days of use. Regularly washing towels will expel bacteria on the towel.

‘Wash towels at 60 degrees so that all the microorganisms are removed.

‘After every use, allow towels to completely dry out. Rotate your towels to give wet towels time to dry.

‘Don’t share your towels with family members. Everybody should have a separate towel to discourage the spread of bacteria between people.

‘Avoid hanging towels to dry on the same hook or bar. Spread them out separately so that as much surface area is exposed as possible.