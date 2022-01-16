Ariana DeBose Makes Her ‘SNL’ Debut With Music, Singing ‘West Side Story’ Songs With Kate McKinnon

Ariana DeBose made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut with a West Side Story musical flourish.

In a gleaming pearl white suit, the Golden Globe winner took the stage at Studio 8H and delivered her first-ever monologue with measured confidence.

“Wow, 2022 has already been an exciting year,” DeBose said. “I am hosting SNL and I won a golden globe for my role as Anita in West Side Story.”

“A lot of people don’t realize it, but West Side Story is based on another classic tale of star-crossed lovers called 90 Day Fiance,” she continued.

“However, it’s wonderful to be here as an Afro-Latina representing not only the Latino community, but also the Broadway community.”

DeBose suggested that she sing a little something from West Side Story as a tribute to Broadway and its “magical ability to bring people together.”

Kate McKinnon volunteered almost instantly, seemingly from nowhere.

“Hello.

I’m sorry for the inconvenience.

It’s one of my all-time favorite shows.

“I’ve loved it since elementary school,” McKinnon exclaimed, beaming.

DeBose inquired, “Oh! Did you enjoy the movie?”

McKinnon acknowledged, “I didn’t see it.”

“I don’t leave the house because of COVID, and I don’t leave the house because of COVID.”

“Well, in that case,” DeBose suggested, “how about we bring out some stools and sing together?”

Despite his protests, McKinnon quickly accepted the offer, and the two were soon singing “Tonight,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Something’s Coming,” and “America,” among other songs from the iconic musical.

During “I Feel Pretty,” the two also shared a delightful, empowering fist bump, following the famous line, “I feel pretty, witty, and gay!”

“I’ve been on Broadway… yeah, like the sidewalk,” McKinnon said when DeBose complimented one of his vocal runs.

The charming DeBose delivered a delightful opening monologue, and her instant chemistry with McKinnon was on full display throughout the night as the two led several more sketches side by side.

DeBose recently talked to ET’s Denny Directo about his first time hosting Saturday Night Live.

“I’ve only recently.

