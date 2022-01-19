Ariana DeBose of West Side Story slams troll who mocked her SNL monologue

Ariana DeBose has had a stellar start to 2022, winning a Golden Globe for her performance in West Side Story and hosting Saturday Night Live.

This shark has a lot of bite, and she’ll use it when she needs to.

On January 1, she made her Saturday Night Live debut.

Ariana DeBose of West Side Story was so excited that she said, “Wow, 2020 has already been an exciting year,” which one viewer can’t get out of her head.

“She knows it’s 2022, not 2020, right????” the critic wrote beneath a clip of the monologue posted to SNL’s Instagram, and Anita wasn’t about to let it go.

“Try hosting SNL, reading cue cards with slight dyslexia [sic], and then get back to me brah,” she replied.

Though Julissa Natzely Arce Raya, a friend and activist, thought it was a joke, this social media user was not amused: “Maybe get someone who isn’t on level with Joe Biden at reading since that’s a qualification to acting….Reading lines….No wasn’t a joke.”

Unfortunately, DeBose was given the final say—and rightfully so.

“That’s cool,” she said.

“You’re a troll,” she says.

“Thank you,” she says.

Her fellow sharks—er, SNL co-stars—were instantly on her side.

Kenan Thompson wrote in the comments section, “Destroyed it!!!!”

“You were A BRIGHT LIGHT! Thank you for being so funny, kind, and fun to be around,” Heidi Gardner added.

Congratulations on everything.” “You made the week so sweet!!!!

Despite the gaffe, DeBose had a great time hosting the show.

In a post over the weekend, the Golden Globe winner wrote, “The smile on my face says it all.”

“That was, without a doubt, one of the craziest weeks of my life thus far, but it was such an exciting ride.”

Nothing compares to @nbcsnl, I repeat, nothing compares to @nbcsnl.

I have a lot of admiration for this cast, crew, and creative team (producers, etc.).

The amount of effort and creativity that goes into putting this show on is incredible.

And they do it on a regular basis.

“47 SEASONS!” exclaims the narrator.

She did say, however, that there was one thing she would do differently if she could go back in time.

It’s not the 2020 line, either.

“My only regret is that I didn’t take selfies with anyone,” continued DeBose.

“I’m too preoccupied with being present, but the memories will last forever.”

Thank you @nbcsnl for allowing me to be a part of your…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose Slams Troll Who Criticized Her SNL Monologue