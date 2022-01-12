Ariana DeBose Reacts to SAG Nomination and Teases ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut (Exclusive)

Ariana DeBose has been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards for the first time.

The 30-year-old Puerto Rican-American actress was honored for her outstanding performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story as Anita.

Following the nomination announcements, DeBose told ET’s Denny Directo, “It’s a wild, wild morning, day, week, month! Already, 2022, a heck of a year!”

“It’s awe-inspiring and amazing.”

I was looking at the nominees and realized how many of them I’ve been following for years…I actually watch TNT and the SAG Awards.

And I believe that a nomination from your union, from your peers, is the most remarkable and meaningful nomination you could receive.”

“They’re all wonderful,” DeBose said of the other nominees, which included Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), and Ruth Negga (Passing).

It’s incredibly special to be recognized by your peers.”

“It was great getting to do the job! I never expected Steven Spielberg to call me and offer me a job,” she said.

“I was at a nail salon with foils on my nails.

It was real.

I didn’t think that would happen, and I certainly didn’t think I’d ever play Anita in this capacity.

And to have been able to do that, to have the work and receive it, I’m not sure how to express how grateful I am.

I got a lot more than I expected, and that’s a blessing.”

She’s been nominated for a number of awards recently, including a SAG nomination.

Another “surreal” moment for the So You Think You Can Dance alum was winning a Golden Globe for her role in West Side Story.

“I was stretching in my drenched gym gear.”

“I was just getting out of the gym when they called and said, ‘You just won a Globe,’ and I was like, ‘Oh!'” she explained.

“It’s bizarre.

It’s completely out of control.

I’ll never be anything other than ‘Golden Globe-winning Ariana DeBose,’ you know? I thought it was so cool that I got to be ‘Tony nominee Ariana DeBose,’ and it’s crazy because I don’t.

