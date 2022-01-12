Ariana DeBose, who starred in ‘West Side Story,’ will make her first appearance on ‘SNL.’

Ariana DeBose, who starred in ‘West Side Story,’ will make her ‘SNL’ debut.

Ariana DeBose, the breakout star of West Side Story, has been cast as the host of Saturday Night Live’s first show of the year.

When SNL returns in January, DeBose will be making her hosting debut.

Last week, NBC announced the number 15.

The 30-year-old actress and singer stars as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical and has received critical acclaim for her outstanding performance.

She was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Movie Award.

Bleachers will perform as a musical guest in the episode, replacing Roddy Ricch, who was supposed to make his SNL debut.

Roddy Ricch’s decision to leave is unknown.

New episodes of the late-night sketch show will air in January.

The dates are February 22 and 29, and the hosts and musical guests will be announced later.

DeBose spoke with ET at the premiere of West Side Story, where she discussed the praise she’s received for her performance.

“I’m not afraid of it; I’m just really proud of what we’ve accomplished,” DeBose said in December. “I think anyone recognizing this work, I’m grateful to them for seeing it, for giving it a chance, and I think if one person or one department is recognized, that’s a win for all of us.”

I’m simply grateful to be a part of this discussion.

“I never expected to make it this far, but here we are!”

