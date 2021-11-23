Ariana Grande and John Legend poke fun at Blake Shelton’s homemade fan sign on ‘The Voice.’

During the Season 21 live shows, the Voice coaches are getting competitive!

On Monday, it was “Fan Week,” and host Carson Daly announced that there were a lot of Ariana Grande fans in the audience.

In the midst of the cheers for Team Ari, Blake Shelton stood up and presented a homemade, bright pink “Team Blake” sign!

Blake had to hand the sign to Ari, who let it fall to the ground — where it was stomped a little by John Legend — before picking it up and holding it upside down!

While Ariana is clearly rooting for her own team, she may have a soft spot for Team Blake: after Wendy Moten kicked off the Top 11 performances, Ari exclaimed that the singer is “one of my favorite people to watch sing, ever.”

After sweeping the competition last week, Team Kelly Clarkson still has the season 21 advantage, with all four singers progressing to the Top 11 — including the winner of the latest Instant Save, Gymani! Blake has three singers left in the competition, while John and Ariana each have two.

Not only that, but two of the Top 11 singers on other teams — Jershika Maple of Team Legend and Holly Forbes of Team Ariana — were originally members of Team Kelly before being stolen in the Battle and Knockout Rounds!

Following last week’s live performances, Kelly told ET, “There are some seasons when I end up with so many great singers that I get nervous about it, and you have to let some go to other teams.”

“I honestly don’t care if Holly came back and beat me on Ariana’s team or Jershika came back and beat me on John’s team,” the performer and talk show host admitted, “though I do have a serious competitive drive.”

“As artists, we all want to see them succeed.”

“To be honest, that means you won the blinds,” John explained, “because it means your team was so stacked with amazing people that they’ve lasted on the show regardless of which team they were on.”

The Voice airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

