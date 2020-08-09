Ariana Grande declares her love for new boyfriend Dalton Gomez in sweet birthday tribute

ARIANA Grande has declared her love for new boyfriend Dalton Gomez in a sweet birthday tribute.

The 27-year-old singer went public with the Los Angeles realtor in May of this year, but keeps their romance private.

But yesterday the star took to her Instagram page to share a series of adorable videos of herself with her beau alongside a loved-up message.

The first clip shows Dalton embracing Ariana from behind, kissing her on the cheek while she beams with joy, and the second is them giggling while playing Heads Up!.

Ariana also posted intimate photos from their time together, including one bare-faced snap where she is smiling at Dalton as they sunbathe.

The final post, however, poked fun at their relationship – with Ari sharing a hilarious meme that teased unflattering photos of how her and Dalton’s kids would look.

She captioned the post: “hbd to my baby, my best friend, my fav part of all the days 🙂 i love u”.

Ariana confirmed her new romance in the Stuck With U music video, which saw the singer collaborate with Justin Bieber.

While much of the clip featured Justin and his wife Hailey enjoying time together, Ariana was alone or with her beloved pet dogs.

However, the final scene saw her and Dalton embrace before slow dancing in her bedroom.

Ariana wears an oversized sweater in the video while her new man does his best to disguise himself in an all black outfit, hiding his face with his hoodie.

A source had previously told E! News: “They run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends.

“She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.”

According to Page Six, Dalton works for the Aaron Kirman group and focuses on “luxury real estate listings”, recently representing a home in Malibu with an asking price of “nearly $11million.”

Ariana and Dalton sparked dating rumors back in February when they were spotted on a date at Bar Louie in Northridge, CA in the San Fernando Valley.

Ariana’s last serious relationship was with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson in 2018.

Within weeks the pair was engaged, but they broke up just months later.