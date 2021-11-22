Ariana Grande Deleted Twitter From Her Contestant’s Phone to Stop Fan Harassment on ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande, a contestant on ‘The Voice,’ deleted Twitter from her phone to prevent fan harassment.

Ariana Grande, The Voice coach, is probably well aware of how overwhelming Twitter can be.

With over 84 million followers on the social media site, the pop star’s account is frequently inundated with positive and negative fan feedback.

So, on The Voice Season 21, Grande encouraged some of her team members to take a Twitter break when they needed it, and she even removed the app from one singer’s phone.

When Ariana’s fans harassed Ryleigh Plank, a Team Ariana contestant who made it to the Top 13, the “Thank U, Next” singer took matters into her own hands, according to Ryleigh.

During season 21’s Blind Auditions, Ryleigh joined Team Ariana with a powerful rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone,” which moved Ariana to tears.

Coach Kelly Clarkson and Ariana both turned their chairs for Ryleigh, but the singer eventually joined Ariana’s team.

Ariana and Ryleigh have become fast friends since then, and they frequently pose for fun photos together during rehearsal and outside The Voice soundstage.

With Team Ariana, the young contestant made it to the Top 13 of the competition.

Then, on November 1st,

Ryleigh was eliminated in the 16th round after an Instant Save performance of Ariana’s “Dangerous Woman.” Despite leaving the competition, Ryleigh appears to be in contact with Ariana and her former teammates.

[email protected] my heart (hashtag)

Some Ariana Grande fans have attempted to exploit Ryleigh’s friendship with her former coach.

Some people had flooded Ariana’s business email with requests to forward messages to her, the singer revealed on Twitter.

On November 2, she tweeted, “Please use my business email for business inquiries only.”

(19.)

“And certainly not for […] sending things to Ariana through me.”

Fans have requested personal information about a “friend,” presumably Ariana, according to Ryleigh’s voice message.

“Even if you love, support, and feel like you know them!!! Pls be considerate thank you ily,” she wrote in another tweet.

Some fans threatened to harm themselves if Ryleigh did not deliver messages to Ariana, according to Ryleigh.

“Not people threatening to do terrible things to themselves if I don’t do what they’re asking, knowing full well that I’m not capable of doing it…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]