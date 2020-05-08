Ariana Grande “Did Not Allow” Carole Baskin’s Cameo in Her and Justin Bieber’s Music Video

Ariana Grande is not allowing this allegedly “Dangerous Woman” to star in her and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video.

It would seem Ariana is one of the thousands of people who binged Netflix’s controversial Tiger King series as she revealed on Thursday that she “did not allow” Baskin to be featured in her and Justin Bieber’s music video, which includes footage that fans sent in.

She shared her disdain for Baskin when Justin shared a clip of the Tiger King star dancing with her second husband as part of a teaser for the music video. Upon seeing this, Grande quickly told her followers, “For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.”

Her reaction of course elicited a flurry of responses, most of which were humorous. “I am very glad someone is laughing. the f–king heart attacks i had over this,” she responded to one individual.

It’s unclear if Carole Baskin is aware of Ariana’s declaration, but in a statement to E! she revealed she and her hubby were “happy” to take part in the release of the “Stuck With U” music video. “Since we are certainly all in this pandemic together, we were happy to dress up in one of our old Fur Ball gala outfits and dance with our cat, Pearlie, when we were asked to participate. I hope the song does well and has a unifying effect for the greater good in this time of self imposed isolation,” she shared.

For those who haven’t yet watched Tiger King, it’s worth knowing that Carole Baskin’s husband Don Lewis went missing in 1997, with some suspecting that Carole had a hand in his disappearance.

The show touched on this topic, among sordid others, and has renewed interest in the circumstances surrounding Don Lewis’ death. As a result, in March, the Hillsborough County sheriff said on Twitter, “Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads.”

Baskin is not an official suspect in the cold case and has previously said in a statement that any allegations of such are “23-year-old lies and innuendos.”