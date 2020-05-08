Ariana Grande fanatic who broke into her house and threatened to kill her receives a restraining order

After the incident, which took place in March, Fidel Henríquez cannot get closer than 91.5 meters from the singer, her mother or her home.

The American singer Ariana Grande and her mother obtained a restraining order for 5 years on Tuesday against a fan who broke into her house, threatening to kill the young artist.

TMZ reports that after this decision, issued by a judge, Fidel Henríquez will not be able to get closer than 91.5 meters from the star or his mother, Joan, as well as their cars and housing. You are also not allowed to establish any kind of contact with them until May 5, 2025.

On March 14, Henríquez was arrested after breaking into Grande’s mother’s home. The man allegedly followed a delivery vehicle and thus managed to enter the premises of the house, reports Independent. The intruder had in his backpack a note threatening to kill to the singer.

For its part, the portal E! News cites legal documents with statements by Joan, who said he fears “for his safety and that of his daughter.” “As a result of the actions of Mr. Henríquez, I suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress. I am afraid that Mr. Henríquez will come to my house in the future, “he said.