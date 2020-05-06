Ariana Grande Granted Restraining Order Against Fan Behind Alleged Trespassing

UPDATE: Ariana Grande and her mother Joan Grande have obtained a permanent restraining order against the man arrested at her L.A. home last month, E! News can confirm.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered the individual to stay at least 100 yards away from Ariana, Joan and their respective homes and vehicles. The restraining order will expire in May 2025.

In documents obtained by E! News, Joan’s declaration claimed that authorities “discovered notes in [the man’s] backpack expressing a desire and threat to murder my daughter, Ariana Grande-Butera.”

“I am fearful for my safety and for my daughter’s safety,” Joan wrote in the declaration. “As a result of Mr. Henriquez’s actions, I have suffered, and continue to suffer, emotional distress. I am afraid that Mr. Henriquez will come to my home in the future.”

Ariana Grande is seeking a temporary restraining order against a man who was arrested for allegedly trespassing on her property, E! News can confirm.

The 26-year-old pop star filed the legal documents in Los Angeles on Friday. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Ariana’s mother Joan Grande is also seeking court-ordered protection.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 14, 20-year-old Fidel Henriquez was taken into police custody and booked on misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery. TMZ cited law enforcement sources that claim he knocked on the door of Ariana’s L.A. home and asked for her. A property manager present at the time reportedly told Henriquez she was not home and the cops were called.

A spokesperson with the LAPD tells E! News that as he was detained, “Henriquez became irate and spat at the officers.”

Ariana has not yet addressed the incident publicly, instead using her massive platform to call attention to the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’ … ‘we still have to go about lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I understand if that is how [you] felt few weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.”

Ariana’s rep could not be reached for comment.

(This story was originally published on Friday, March 20 at 1:20 p.m. PST)

—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom