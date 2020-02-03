Ariana Grande Has the Best Reaction to Billie Eilish Shouting Her Out at the 2020 Grammys

Music’s biggest night hit all the right notes!

On Sunday night, celebrities showed up and showed out during the 2020 Grammys red carpet with glitzy and glamorous designs. But the fun didn’t stop there, because our favorite artists nailed it on the stage with unforgettable performances and moving acceptance speeches.

Such was the case when Billie Eilish took to the stage after winning Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Not only did the “Bad Guy” artist make history after nabbing seven nominations in the top four major categories, but she became the youngest artist to ever win Album of the Year.

Along with her win, which was her sixth of the night, it was Ariana Grande‘s reaction to her acceptance speech that got people talking.

“Ay, please, sit down,” Billie began her speech with her brother Finneas O’Connell standing right by her side. “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this. Thank U Next… and I think it deserves [it]more than anything in the world.”

However, Ari wasn’t having any of it and wanted the focus to stay on her gal pal. The pop star shook her head and mouthed the words “no, no, no.”

Grande also blew air kisses and motioned her hands up and down to the 18-year-old after being praised.

“I love you so much,” Billie continued to the “Bloodline” singer, adding, “I’m not going to waste your time, I’m really not, I love you, thank you for this.”

Chiming in on the speech, Finneas shared his thoughts on the album he helped produce and co-write.

“Thank you to the Recording Academy, thank you again to our team, our family, to the people that have supported us from the beginning,” he said. “To me, we didn’t make an album to win a Grammy… we wrote an at album about depression, suicidal thought, climate change and being the bad guy, whatever that means.”

He closed his statement with, “We stand up here confused and grateful.”

And despite not winning in that category, Grande was most definitely living her best life. “i had a great mf time tonight,” she wrote on Twitter with a short video clip of herself. “thank u for everything.”

For the latest updates on winners, OMG moments and more, E! News has you covered. Get the scoop, here!