Ariana Grande (rightfully) follows Rachel Zegler on Instagram.

Rachel Zegler is the breakout star of West Side Story, with her own original music available on YouTube and Spotify.

As a result, Zegler has received a number of impressive social media followers, including one from Ariana Grande of Thank U, Next fame.

Many people recognize Zegler as the young man from Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, and Ansel Elgort co-starred with Zegler in this production.

This West Side Story actress has a few famous friends, including Noah Centineo from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and her co-star Josh Andrés Rivera from the film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Disney’s Moana, expressed her support for Zegler when she was cast as Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation.

On social media, fans (and other celebrities) keep up with this actor; even Grande follows Zegler on Instagram.

Zegler is also known for her social media presence.

The West Side Story star showed off some of her best celebrity impersonations in a series of tweets.

She made a Star Wars droid noise and even quoted US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Fans noticed that Zegler follows Ariana Grande on Instagram over a year later in their third tweet, which featured an impression of Cat from Victorious (played by Ariana Grande).

In addition, the “Thank U, Next” singer is returning the favor.

Although Grande is a well-known fan of all things musical theater, it’s unclear if the two artists have ever met in person.

Grande will star in Wicked, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, which will be adapted into a film.

Zegler adores a variety of artists, from Glen Hansard to Taylor Swift, in addition to musical theater.

Zegler is also a “Little Monster,” as she frequently covers Lady Gaga’s most well-known songs and once imitated the A Star Is Born actor’s famous “father, son, and House of Gucci” quote.

Some even attribute Zegler’s casting to a viral Twitter video of her belting out “Shallow” in an empty auditorium.

Later, Zegler clarified that this was not the case, claiming that the audition process took several months.

“I think it’s not lost on a lot of us that her music and her unapologetic self-everything saved so many lives,” Zegler said in an exclusive ExtraTV interview. “She was just unapologetic about who she was, and it’s…

