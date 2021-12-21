Ariana Grande sampled ‘My Favorite Things’ for her materialistic song ‘7 Rings,’ according to a ‘The Sound of Music’ actor.

“My Favorite Things” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical The Sound of Music is sampled in Ariana Grande’s song “7 Rings.”

The contrast between the original songs and Grande’s song, according to one of the actors in the 1960s film adaptation of The Sound of Music, said something about society.

In addition, the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization’s chief creative officer commented on “7 Rings.”

The majority of “My Favorite Things” was famously performed by Julie Andrews in the film The Sound of Music.

A portion of the song was also sung by some of the film’s child actors.

Nicholas Hammond was one of those stars.

Hammond also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a director and as Spider-Man in a series of television films.

He spoke about his feelings about “7 Rings” in an interview with Variety.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s genius is that their songs become a part of the audience’s DNA,” Hammond said.

“Ariana is assuming that her audience is familiar with the original and giving it her own hip-hop spin.”

“Ariana takes a male rap and hip-hop artist’s boast of money and possessions and turns it into an all-female declaration of material success,” Hammond continued.

“To me, the contrast between the original’s sweetness and simplicity and her version’s consumerism is a commentary on today’s world.”

The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, for example, retweeted “7 Rings,” with Ted Chapin, the organization’s chief creative officer, commenting on the use of “My Favorite Things” in the film. “We are always open to the notion of modern artists taking a fresh look at Rodgers and Hammerstein and their work,” he said.

“‘7 Rings’ is a far cry from ‘The Sound of Music,’ but it just goes to show how strong and resilient Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s songs are.”

Grande isn’t the first celebrity to use a song from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s catalog in their work.

Lin-Manuel Miranda also referenced “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” from South Pacific in “My Shot,” a song from Hamilton. Gwen Stefani sampled “The Lonely Goatherd” in her single “Wind It Up,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda also referenced “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” from South Pacific in “My Shot,” a song from Hamilton.

“7 Rings” became a huge success, whether it was materialistic or not.

The song took 33 minutes to complete.

