Ariana Grande’s Twitter account was deactivated, causing concern among fans.

Ariana Grande’s Twitter account has been deactivated, causing concern among fans.

Fans are concerned about Ariana Grande’s deactivation of her Twitter account.

Learn when the “thank you, next” singer deactivated her social media account and what her fans have to say about it.

On December 1, the singer of “Dangerous Woman” deactivated her Twitter account.

24th.

She didn’t give any explanation for why she left the popular social media platform.

Grande’s deactivation was quickly noted by fans.

When users search for Ariana Grande on Twitter, all they see is a black profile with the words “This account does not exist” and “Try searching for another.” Some users are instead receiving error messages that say, “Something went wrong, try again.”

Ariana Grande’s profile photo and tweet history have vanished in any case.

Despite deactivating her Twitter account, the Voice coach hasn’t completely abandoned social media.

Although she has continued to post on Instagram, her messages are one of the reasons why fans are concerned about Grande.

“Someone you know is preparing for their first Christmas without their husband, wife, mother, father, brother, sister, daughter, or son,” she wrote on her Instagram Story recently.

Others are getting ready to say their final goodbyes.”

“Remember that this season of joy is oftentimes a season of sorrow for many,” the message continued.

Kindness, generosity, love, and assistance are all good things to do; if nothing else, don’t give people a hard time.”

“Happy merry!!! Thinking of you all and wishing you the warmest, happiest, and healthiest always,” Grande wrote in another holiday message to her fans.

🙂 I adore you.”

The singer of “Positions” is still promoting Leonardo DiCaprio’s film Don’t Look Upon her Instagram.

She’s also posted a series of photos of herself with her dogs and friends without a caption since she deleted Twitter.

Ariana Grande has vanished from Twitter (unless she has blocked me? ), most likely as a result of the trolls who harassed her after she debuted her adorable new Asian look and identity.

I sincerely hope she returns.

I’m your Korean Ariantor fan (hashtag)ArianaGrandepic.twitter.comNxxIH2SSAB and I’m here to support you.

Grande’s fans are concerned about her safety after she deactivated her Twitter account, and they have expressed their concern.

Some fans believe her social media move is a hint that she will release a new album on the platform soon, while others believe it is just a coincidence.