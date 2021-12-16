Ariana, Tom, and Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React to Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s Split

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy shocked Vanderpump Rules fans when they announced their breakup after five years of dating — but they weren’t the only ones.

Leviss and Kennedy confirmed their breakup on social media just days after filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion in December.

“After these 5 wonderful years we’ve spent together, we’ve decided we have two different goals and have decided to call off the engagement,” they wrote on December 5 in identical Instagram statements.

“We love each other a lot, but we’re no longer in love.”

Please keep all thoughts positive because we only want the best for each other.

“Love to all.”

On December 7, Andy Cohen discussed the news with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after revealing that the entire cast learned about the split “for the first time” during the season 9 reunion, which will air in 2022.

“I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James, I think when he stopped drinking and became sober there were other issues that he was not going to — his refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me,” Madix explained.

After confirming the major life change, the UK native spoke about his future plans the next day.

On December 7, Kennedy captioned a photo of himself on Instagram, writing, “Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least) today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me.”

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but I do know one thing: I’m going to keep going without alcohol, I’m going to find my true self, and music will never die.”

Thank you so much to all of my friends who have contacted me.

“Best wishes.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Leviss and Kennedy were in a “tumultuous relationship” leading up to their split.

