Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Dramatic Hawaiian Vows: A Look Back

Looking Back on Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Spectacular Hawaiian Wedding

Lauren Burnham’s 2019 wedding to Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. was “everything that I imagined,” she said, with chandeliers, lush greenery, a waterfall, and inspiration from an unexpected place.

It would have made for a very interesting conclusion.

Because former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his bride Lauren Burnham seriously considered scrapping their dream Hawaiian vows and instead heading to Vegas.

In December 2019, he confessed to fellow franchise lead Rachel Lindsay on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that “we always talked about just eloping because wedding planning got kind of stressful, to be honest.”

“It’s quite a bit.”

Burnham was more than willing to accept his proposal many times in the year after his on-air proposal during his season’s 2018 After the Final Rose broadcast.

“Ugh, why don’t we just quit this and elope in Vegas?” she revealed.

“And we seriously considered it.”

The couple used Luyendyk’s September 2019 press obligations and a chance encounter with Montell Jordan to have the songwriter marry them at Sin City’s legendary Little White Wedding Chapel, with their then 3-month-old daughter Alessi and Luyendyk’s parents in attendance.

“(hashtag)thisishowwedoit,” the retired auto racer wrote.

But first, they celebrated on the west side, as the couple had planned to do in January.

12, 2019 Maui fantasy that incorporated elegant crystal chandeliers and lush greenery with the kind of whimsy you’d expect from a couple who renewed their vows in the back of a pink Cadillac.

Consider their planned first look: A besuited Luyendyk (he wore a three-piece Kenneth Cole tux) waited for what felt like 10 minutes for his bride to tap him on the shoulder, only to find out she’d sent out best man Dustin Martin (in his own wedding gown!) instead. “Lauren definitely pulled one over on me and it was hilarious,” he told The Knot.

“It helped me shake my nerves a little and lightened the mood.”

Burnham’s appearance atop the petal-strewn aisle at the island’s historic Haiku Mill was all the more dramatic as a result.

“It was a moment I’ll never forget,” Luyendyk said of seeing his weeping bride on her arm…

