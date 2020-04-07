Arjen Lubach asks technicians not to smile during recordings NOW

Since the measures regarding the coronavirus Sunday with Lubach recorded without an audience. To make the program look as natural as possible, Arjen Lubach asks his technicians not to laugh at the jokes, he tells comedian and actor Pepijn Schoneveld in the podcast Pep Talk.

The past two episodes have been filmed in a sort of “bunker”, without any audience. Lubach says about this: “Of course there are technicians who ask: should we not laugh at all? And then we say: try not to laugh, because otherwise it is even crazier if a giggle suddenly escapes. Sometimes it does not work , they still laugh. “

The makers of the program have chosen this intentionally. On the first broadcast after the new policy, Lubach recorded the program in the usual studio, with people from the crew in the stands. “Of course I had some reaction to that first episode. So if you joke and you hear people smile, you just wait a while how long such a smile lasts.”

He doesn’t mind that it might have made him look like he was struggling a bit. “I was happy that people saw that I was struggling, because that was how it was. But I was happy that we really found a mode for those later episodes: there is just not going to be a smile, so go just keep going. “

Schoneveld notes that this has changed the tone of the program, it has become more serious. Lubach then says: “If you don’t hear a smile at all, and I keep my eye on the camera, you might feel more at home that I’m actually doing it for the home, rather than at a party that you attended I think that emphasizes that necessity. “

‘We have been worried about RUMAG for some time’

Schoneveld wonders if that other tone also contributed to the success of the item about RUMAG, but Lubach does not think so. According to him, this is more due to the circumstances. “RUMAG was something we had been worrying about for a long time, but now with the controversy surrounding the T-shirt, we could really do something with it.”

“Every single component of the story was pretty weak: that they have some money left over from an action, or that they steal from time to time. But this was the sum of all the things that made it a story and I think that made why so many people took to it. “