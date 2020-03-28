Armani’s Italian factories make medical overalls

The group – whose brands include Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani – said they were being used to “provide individual protection for healthcare workers fighting coronavirus disease”.

Founder Giorgio Armani has donated $ 2 million ($ 2.2 million) to hospitals across Italy in recent weeks, including Bergamo and Piacenza in the hardest hit north.

The company operates four factories in Italy, a spokeswoman told AFP. Like many other fashion brands, Armani has shifted much of its production from Italy to other countries where labor costs are lower in recent years.

