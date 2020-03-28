Armani’s Italian factories make medical overalls

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The fashion brand Armani said on Thursday that it would start doing Disposable overalls for hospital workers in all Italian factories.

The group – whose brands include Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani – said they were being used to “provide individual protection for healthcare workers fighting coronavirus disease”.

Founder Giorgio Armani has donated $ 2 million ($ 2.2 million) to hospitals across Italy in recent weeks, including Bergamo and Piacenza in the hardest hit north.

