Armie Hammer Leaves a Treatment Facility Months After Allegations of Sexual Assault and Abuse

Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility after seeking help for drug, alcohol, and sex issues while being investigated for sexual assault and following online abuse allegations.

Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility where he had been for the majority of this year, pending the outcome of a police investigation into sexual assault allegations as well as other allegations of abuse.

Two sources told Vanity Fair the following month that the 35-year-old Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network actor checked into the Florida program for drug, alcohol, and sex issues in May.

On Sunday, December 12th,

Hammer's lawyer told E! News,

Hammer has checked out of the treatment facility and is doing well,” the attorney said.

Hammer was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman named Effie, who was represented by powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred, two months before he was admitted to the facility.

She said she had been in a four-year romantic relationship with Hammer while he was married to now-estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, in a video news conference.

“Armie Hammer raped me in Los Angeles for over four hours, bruising my face as he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall.

Effie told reporters, “He also committed other acts of violence against me that I did not consent to.”

“I was convinced he was going to kill me.”

Hammer’s attorney responded to the allegations by issuing a statement to E! News that included Effie’s full name and stated that “from day one, Mr.

All of Hammer’s interactions with [Effie]—and, for that matter, all of his other sexual partners—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” he says.

“While many of their encounters were consensual,” Allred said in a statement, “Effie was very upset” to read Hammer’s lawyer’s comments, adding, “It is important to emphasize that even if a sexual partner agrees to certain sexual activity, she still has the right to withdraw her consent at any point.”

Effie “has provided her evidence to law enforcement,” according to Allred, and she “encourages others to do the same if they believe their evidence may assist in an investigation of Mr.

“Hammer,” she says.

“Armie Hammer is the named suspect,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told E! News later.

