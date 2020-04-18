Armin Nassehi on protest culture and her break in the time of Corona

WORLD: They were part of the Leopoldina Working Group, which recommends a gradual return to normal. Will normality ever be old or do we have to adjust to a “new normal”?

Armin Nassehi: In the short term, “normality” will have an index. I am curious to see how long it will take until we no longer virtually avoid the other on the street, neurotic, touching other bodies as threatening and the use of public infrastructures to be considered. It will take some time – and the pandemic is far from over.