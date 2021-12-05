The ARMY is the ‘Proof’ of BTS’ Existence, according to RM.

The BTS ARMY is known for its philanthropy and support of BTS, but ARMYs are also “proof” of RM’s existence for him.

During the Permission to Dance on Stage concert, this rapper said something like this.

BTS held a mini-residency at LA’s SoFi Stadium after months of being physically separated from ARMYs.

The members of BTS, particularly RM, who serves as the group’s leader and unofficial translator, expressed their excitement about their return to the stage.

RM revealed that he felt “so sad” because he couldn’t see ARMYs face to face while working on recent albums like “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” and “Permission to Dance.”

“It felt like nothing,” RM said, motioning to the audience, after driving through LA and spending time in the stadium.

Hundreds of fans attended the Permission to Dance on Stage events, and some know this boy band for its massive fan base, dubbed the BTS ARMY.

RM addressed the audience at one point during the concert, thanking them for their support.

As one fan video shows, RM said, “You guys are the proof of our existence.”

“For everything — our values, our breath, our love, our peace — you guys are our goddamn proof.”

We are the bullet, and you are the evidence.

We’re bulletproof now.”

HYBE Corporation (formerly Bighit Entertainment) has canceled BTS’s Map of the Soul world tour, which was set to begin in 2020.

This was due to a sense of social isolation and safety concerns.

Everything does happen for a reason, as these artists frequently point out.

Because they weren’t on tour, BTS released “Dynamite,” their first all-English single, which set YouTube records with its music video and earned the band their first Grammy nomination.

For a remixed version of “Butter,” BTS teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion, and Coldplay for “My Universe.”

However, whether it’s on V Live, the variety show RUN BTS, or interviews, BTS has spent plenty of time with ARMYs.

The K-pop group was also heavily involved in the songwriting process for Be (Deluxe Edition).

Jungkook even assisted in the making of the music video for “Life Goes On.”

The American Music Awards, which took place in November 2021, was one of the first times BTS physically returned to the stage in the United States.

Naturally, RM stated that the best part of the event was seeing fans “face-to-face” for the first time.

“I really enjoyed the…

