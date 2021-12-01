Arnold Schwarzenegger Expresses Condolences on the Death of Bodybuilding Legend Dave Draper

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of bodybuilder Dave Draper, a close friend.

Draper’s wife confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, telling her friends on Facebook that his transition was “calm and peaceful.”

Dave passed away this morning at 5:00 a.m.

I was with him at the time, and everything was calm and peaceful.

“It was a good death, as his doctor told me just a few minutes ago,” she wrote.

The cause of death is unknown.

Draper’s death elicited a social media response from the Terminator actor.

“Dave Draper inspired millions of people around the world, including myself.”

He was one of my personal heroes.

“When I saw him starring in Don’t Make Waves, I thought, ‘My dreams are possible,'” he tweeted Tuesday morning.

According to Barbend.com, Draper and Schwarzenegger worked out together at the now-famous Gold’s Gym alongside other bodybuilders such as Frank Zane, Mike Katz, and Franco Columbu.

Draper would go on to win a number of awards, including Mr.

Mr. New Jersey, Mr. New Jersey, Mr. New Jersey, Mr. New Jersey

Mr. President of the United States of America,

Mr. Universe, I salute you.

In 1967, he finished fourth in the Mr. World competition.

Sergio Oliva won the Olympics competition.

“When I finally met Dave in America, I found out his heart was as big as his pecs,” Schwarzenegger continued.

When I first moved to Santa Monica, he even hand-built my first furniture, and he was a true artist.

“Can you imagine meeting your hero, becoming his personal trainer, and traveling the world with him?”

“I was in heaven,” he added.

He was warm and inviting, and he always pushed everyone in the gym to be better.

He was a fantastic writer and a wonderful father.

I’ll miss the Blond Bomber, but his memory will live on in my heart forever.

“My heart goes out to Laree and her family.”

